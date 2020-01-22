Indiana Farm Bureau Women Well Represented at AFBF Convention

INFB 2nd Vice President Isabella Chism (left) and Margaret Gladden (right) in Austin, TX for the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention.

Indiana was well represented at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention that concluded yesterday in Austin, TX in many ways, including the Women’s Leadership Committee. Indiana Farm Bureau 2nd Vice President Isabella Chism serves as Vice Chair and she explains the goals of the committee.

“Right now, we’re just promoting these women. We’re helping encourage them. We have meetings specifically for them and then we also encourage them to get involved in other areas because there’s a voice there that needs to be cultivated and a conversation that they can really bring a lot of story to.”

Margaret Gladden from Danville, IN was elected to represent the Midwest on the committee this week.

“I am very passionate about agriculture and women in agriculture, and I want us to continue and grow because there are so many women out there that do have a role in agriculture, and I want us to build this.”

Gladden really wants to see more women get involved.

“People think, ‘Well, it’s just for my husband. It’s not for me,’ but a wife plays just as much of a role on the farm. There are also women that are in ag related jobs of any kind that’s not on the farm. They can get involved and have a voice in agriculture.”

Cindy Ramsey from Shelbyville also represented Indiana on the Women’s Leadership Committee for the past two years.

The Women’s Leadership Committee started a donation drive at last year’s convention to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. They more than doubled their goal, raising $237,000.