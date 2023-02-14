Indiana Farm Bureau Updates Members From the Statehouse

In a conversation Friday morning with Hoosier Ag Today, Indiana Farm Bureau director of state government relations Jeff Cummins relayed the latest information on Senate Bill 451 and other bills important to Farm Bureau members.

In the interview below, hear Cummins discuss a number of bills including HB1639 (watershed development commissions), HB 1478 (meat expansion and development program), HB 1132 (land use task force), HB 1557 (inventory of lost farmland), and others.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/jeff-cummins-021023.mp3