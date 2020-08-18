Indiana Farm Bureau to Host Price Risk Management Webinar

Indiana Farm Bureau’s public policy team will host a webinar about price risk management on Sept. 9, 2020 from 8-9:30 a.m.

The webinar, open to INFB members only, will feature an ag economy update from the American Farm Bureau Federation followed by a presentation from StoneX (formerly INTL FCStone), INFB’s newest member benefit. StoneX, among its other services, provides risk management consulting services designed to quantify and monitor commercial entities’ exposure to commodity and financial risks.

Dr. John Newton, chief economist with AFBF, will provide a brief overview of the ag economy. Matt Snell and Spencer Decker, from StoneX, will discuss their agricultural price risk management tools and the benefits they can provide to INFB members.

“The upcoming price risk management webinar is a great opportunity for members involved in production ag to learn more about price risk management and several of the tools available by StoneX,” said Bob White, director of national government relations. “As part of their presentation, StoneX also will provide a short marketing 101 presentation to help members think about introducing or expanding their marketing efforts.”

The webinar will include a Q&A, so there will be plenty of time for questions.

Even though this webinar is for INFB members only, members will still need to register. To register for the webinar, visit: app.infarmbureau.org/EventRegistration?event=61. Deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 4.

More information is available at www.infarmbureau.org/events.