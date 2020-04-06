Indiana Farm Bureau to Host Agriculture Education Workshops for Teachers

Indiana Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general farm organization, will host three educator workshops this June for Agriculture in the Classroom volunteers and any interested teachers. Ag in the Classroom is a program led by INFB which helps bring agriculture education into Indiana’s schools.

The workshops are designed to prepare educators and in-class volunteers to integrate available resources and hands-on activities about agriculture and the environment into an existing classroom curriculum. Attending a workshop gives educators an opportunity to learn from local experts in agriculture and ask questions. The workshops also are designed to prepare INFB members, who volunteer in schools through the Ag in the Classroom program, to learn new activities to be included in classroom visits.

“The workshops are designed for preschool through high school educators who wish to expand their curriculum to include topics related to agriculture – the world’s food and fiber system,” said Lindi Kocher, INFB’s ag education coordinator. “The three workshops are spread across the state, to make it more accessible for educators and volunteers.”

The workshop dates and locations are:

June 1, 2020 – Beck’s Hybrids, Atlanta, Indiana.

June 2, 2020 – Ancilla College, Plymouth, Indiana.

June 4, 2020 – Ivy Tech, Columbus, Indiana.

Each of this year’s sites will offer a different, unique experience for attendees. The cost per person, per workshop is $30, and lunch will be provided. Each workshop also will include free teaching materials and hands-on experiences. Professional Growth Points (6 points at each site) also will be available for educators.

Registration is now open for all three workshops. Visit www.infarmbureau.org/events to learn more and register to attend. Due to current uncertainties, refunds will be provided in the event the workshops are canceled.