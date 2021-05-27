Indiana Farm Bureau Selects 2021 Student Scholarship Winners

Indiana Farm Bureau recently awarded 13 scholarships to incoming or current college students pursuing careers in agriculture.

The scholarships include the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship, two Collegiate Farm Bureau Scholarships and 10 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship funds can be applied to tuition, housing, books or other educational expenses.

Jordyn Wickard, Hancock County, is the recipient of this year’s Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is named after the former INFB president, who served from 1976 to 1987. Winners of this scholarship must be INFB members pursuing studies in agriculture. Wickard will attend Purdue University in the fall where she plans to major in agriculture communication.

Two $1,000 scholarships are offered to members of any of the four Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters – Purdue, Vincennes, and Huntington universities or Ancilla College. This year, Purdue University students and active Collegiate Farm Bureau members Hannah Walls of Greene County, and Grant Allyn of Posey County, received the Collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships.

Additionally, 10 students, one per INFB district, received the $1,000 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship awards, named after the long-time INFB 2nd vice president, who served the organization for 26 years. Winners must be incoming or current college students pursuing a degree in agriculture and members of INFB. The winning students are listed below with their home county and high school or college.

District 1: Abigail Powell, Marshall County – Purdue University.

District 2: Noah Berning, Allen County – Purdue University.

District 3: Anthony Dunten, Clinton County – Northwestern High School, graduating senior, Calvin University.

District 4: Olivia Reynolds, Adams County – Adams Central High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.

District 5: Gayle Baugh, Putnam County – Vincennes University.

District 6: Elijah Love, Randolph County – Winchester Community High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.

District 7: Olivia Branam, Vigo County – Terre Haute North Vigo High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.

District 8: Emily Harker, Shelby County – Hauser Jr.-Sr. High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.

District 9: Benton Heidenreich, Gibson County – Princeton Community High School, graduating senior, Vincennes University.

District 10: Abigail Stuckwisch, Jackson County – Brownstown Central High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.

“Indiana’s local agriculture community continues to benefit from the outstanding talents of young men and women, like these 13 students.” said Isabella Chism, INFB’s 2nd vice president and chair of the State Women’s Leadership Committee. “Indiana Farm Bureau is honored to support our state’s youth in agriculture through annual scholarships. I look forward to the bright future these students have ahead of them as they pursue their passions.”

Many County Farm Bureaus also offer annual scholarships for students in their area. To learn more, visit www.infb.org and visit the Grants and Scholarships page under the Resources tab.