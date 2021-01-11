Indiana Farm Bureau Receives New Horizon Award At 2021 AFBF Virtual Convention

Indiana Farm Bureau was presented with a New Horizon Award in the best new program category by the American Farm Bureau Federation at the AFBF Convention, which is being held virtually through January 13.

The New Horizon Award is presented to state Farm Bureaus with the most innovative programs, and to recognize excellence in the implementation of outstanding member programs and membership achievements.

According to AFBF, the New Horizon Award was presented to INFB for its incredible effort to offer health care plans as member benefits and to offer members and their families with better health care options at affordable prices. AFBF noted that in order to offer the health plans, INFB had to ask the Indiana State Legislature to change state law.

INFB-sponsored Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans provide members with more affordable, reliable health benefits for individuals and families.

“This is a great recognition for an outstanding team effort,” said Randy Kron, INFB president. “We thank AFBF for honoring our achievement.”