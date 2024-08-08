Indiana Farm Bureau Now Accepting Applications for Ag Literacy Challenge Grant

Indiana Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its inaugural Ag Literacy Challenge Grant, which provides funding to Indiana FFA chapters or 4-H clubs seeking monetary support for a new or enhanced ag literacy program in their community.

Ag literacy programs should fall under one of the following categories to apply:

An event that will help consumers become better informed about Indiana agriculture.

A collaborative program that will foster networking opportunities, positive relationships, and/or education between youth and adults in agriculture.

An event to promote agricultural practices and policies, or their education efforts that stimulate action in the ag community.

Indiana FFA chapters and 4-H clubs may apply for a grant of up to $1,000 during the grant cycle. A total of $10,000 will be awarded by INFB to selected chapters and clubs. Applications should include a summary of why the project is important, budget outline, goals and a program description. Grant recipients are asked to submit a report to INFB after the ag literacy program is complete in addition to presenting their program to their local county Farm Bureau.

The Ag Literacy Challenge Grant is just one of the many ways INFB supports youth in agriculture throughout the year. There also are scholarships for graduating seniors and college students; Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters at Purdue, Huntington and Vincennes universities; FFA advocacy days and trainings; and leadership development events, competitions, awards and conferences.

The submission deadline for the Ag Literacy Challenge Grant is Sept. 15, 2024. To be eligible for the grant, ag literacy programs must take place between Oct. 1, 2024 and Aug. 1, 2025. To apply for the grant or learn more about the requirements, visit infb.org/YFAP/ag-literacy-challenge.