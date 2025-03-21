Indiana Farm Bureau Members Advocate for Property Tax Reform, Water Rights During Statehouse Breakfast

Legislators showed up early and stuck around to chat with Farm Bureau members from all around Indiana Wednesday morning as Indiana Farm Bureau hosted them for breakfast on the second floor of the Indiana Statehouse. Farm Bureau members advocated for their top policy priorities this session: property tax relief and water rights.

Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron told Hoosier Ag Today, “I was at a meeting last night, a farmer stood up and said, ‘My property taxes went up 26% last year’. I told him, ‘You need to be telling that story to legislators!’”

Kron is encouraging members, like that one, to visit the Statehouse as we get down to the final month of this year’s legislative session.

Click the play button below to hear our interview with Kron, and be on the lookout for a new Indiana Ag Policy Podcast coming soon from Wednesday’s Indiana Farm Bureau Statehouse breakfast event.