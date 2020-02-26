Indiana Farm Bureau Health Benefits Bill Moves Forward for Full House Vote

Legislation that would allow Indiana Farm Bureau to offer more affordable health benefits to its members passed the Indiana House Insurance Committee with a 13-0 vote on Wednesday. Senate Bill 184 now goes to the full House for a vote.

“I appreciate the committee members for recognizing the need and voting in favor of Senate Bill 184,” said INFB President, Randy Kron. “Senate Bill 184 is an important piece of legislation that would address a significant need for farmers and others in rural communities by allowing INFB to offer a more affordable health benefit option. Farm Bureau looks forward to the ongoing discussion as the bill moves to the full House.”

It is unknown at this time when that House vote will take place.