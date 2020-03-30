Indiana Farm Bureau Donates to Gleaners Food Bank in Response to COVID-19

Hoosiers are already feeling the economic strain caused by COVID-19. In response, Indiana’s largest general farm organization, Indiana Farm Bureau, has donated $5,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. to help provide food to those affected by this pandemic. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is the largest food bank and hunger relief charity in […]

