Indiana Dairy Farmers to Show Thanks to Retired, Active Duty Military Personnel with Free Veterans Day Milkshakes

Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day – Friday, November 11 – with sweet treats.

From 11 am to 2 pm that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers – will hand out free 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes from the legendary State Fair Dairy Bar on the grounds of the Indiana State Fair (1202 E 38th Street, Indianapolis).

All U.S. military veterans and current active-duty military personnel will receive a free signature Dairy Bar milkshake when they show their official ID in the drive-thru line.

The first 500 served will receive their milkshakes in a special edition commemorative Dairy Bar Milkshake Cup.

Guests should enter the State Fairgrounds via Gate 6 off of Fall Creek Parkway, on the east side of the Fairgrounds. They’ll be directed along the fair’s Main Street straight to the Dairy Bar, where they’ll receive their choice of a chocolate or vanilla shake. After receiving their milkshake, they’ll exit the fairgrounds via the 42nd Street gate (near the Monon Trail).

“We’re excited to welcome our veterans and active-duty military to the Dairy Bar for sweet treats on Veterans’ Day,” said Jenni Browning, American Dairy Association Indiana CEO. “While it’s impossible to say ‘thank you’ enough for what these men and women have done and continue to do for all of us, this is our small way of demonstrating our enormous appreciation for their service and sacrifices – a way of letting them know we are so grateful for each and every one of them!”

The Dairy Bar is the popular destination for all types of dairy delights during the Indiana State Fair. Especially popular are the Dairy Bar’s two signature items: milkshakes and grilled cheese sandwiches. This past summer, more than 62,000 milkshakes were served to fairgoers, along with over 32,000 grilled cheese sandwiches plus hand-dipped ice cream, ice-cold milk and more!

For additional information about American Dairy Association Indiana and dairy farming in the Hoosier state, visit www.WinnersDrinkMilk.com.