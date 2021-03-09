Indiana Dairy Farmers Celebrate National School Breakfast Week

This week is National School Breakfast Week and American Dairy Association Indiana celebrated by holding an event at Orchard Park Elementary School in Carmel Monday morning. Blue, the Colts mascot, and former Colts offensive lineman Ryan Diem were on hand to pass out mini footballs, towels, and beach balls to the kids promoting the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, a partnership between the Colts and Indiana’s dairy farmers.

“I think it’s a great partnership between these two wonderful organizations,” says Diem. “Really, you’re encouraging kids to get a good, high quality, drink through their milk to help power them up throughout the day. It’s no better than at an elementary school to come out here and introduce the kids to the whole concept to make sure if they’re not getting what they need at home, that they can get it here at school to help power them through the day.”

Also on hand were dairy farmers Jeff and John Carter from Carroll County. John says it was important for them to be there because kids need to understand where their milk is coming from.

“As dairy farmers, we think it’s really important just for the general public to get an idea of what we do every day. It’s something that not everybody gets to see, but when we’re here we get to get our faces out there.”

Carter enjoyed the experience Monday morning, and so did the kids at Orchard Park Elementary.

“It’s a lot of fun to see the kids coming to school, even though it’s a Monday and it’s early and it’s a little chilly out this morning, it’s just fun to see the kids get excited about coming to school and getting breakfast in the morning and having fun.”

The video above is from the event in Carmel Monday. It was produced by HAT in partnership with American Dairy Association Indiana.