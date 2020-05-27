Indiana Crops off to a Good Start in Most Areas

According to USDA, 64% of Indiana corn was rated as good to excellent. Early indications are we have a good crop underway. Eric Miller, agronomist with Pioneer, says early planted crops are looking good even with a cold, wet month of April.

“I am watching crops planted May 7th and 8th, just before the weekend freeze; but everything planted before then is coming up fine,” he said.

More sunny days are needed to get this crop catch up.

“We need to keep the heat coming and with adequate moisture to keep this crop moving along,” said Miller. “We need to catch up from the lack of growing degree days in April.”

Overall, Miller says growers are very pleased with how planting has gone and are optimistic about possible yields.