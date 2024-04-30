Indiana Crops: Eight Percent of Corn, Soybeans Planted

Eight percent of Indiana’s corn and soybeans have been planted across the state according to USDA. That compares to two percent of both corn and soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Planting progress for both corn and soybeans are below their respective five-year averages at 13 and 9 percent.

“The statewide average precipitation was 0.80 inches, 0.02 inches below normal. There were 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 28,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

Winter wheat jointing for Indiana is at 61 percent compared to 43 percent from last week. Seven percent is headed.

Source: USDA