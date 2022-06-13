Indiana Crops: 97% Percent of Corn, 92% of Soybeans Planted, Says USDA

Several barns and grain bins overlook a corn field in Shelby County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Corn planting progress is all but finished across Indiana. Both corn and soybean emergence progressed ahead of their respective five-year averages according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, June 12, 2022.

In Indiana, 97 percent of the state’s expected corn crop has been planted. This compares with 94 percent as an average over the past five years. Of the corn crop planted, 89 percent has emerged compared with 83 percent over a five-year average.

The USDA also shows that 92 percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted at this time compared with 85 percent over the past five-year average. Of the soybeans planted, 80 percent have emerged compared with 71 percent over a five-year average.

Of the corn crop in Indiana, 74 percent is rated either in good or excellent condition. Soybeans are at 73 percent and winter wheat is at 69 percent good or excellent condition.

Source: USDA Crop Progress Report, June 13, 2022.