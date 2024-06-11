Indiana Crops: 94 Percent of Corn, 89 Percent of Soybeans Planted

A soybean field near Smithland in Shelby County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

According to USDA, 94 percent of Indiana’s corn and 89 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted. That compares to 87 percent for corn and 81 percent for soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Planting progress for Indiana’s corn is now ahead of its five-year average of 91 percent. The same is true for Indiana’s soybeans, which are also above their five-year average of 82 percent.

83 percent of Indiana’s corn crop and 77 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have now emerged.

Throughout the entire U.S., 95 percent of corn and 87 percent of soybeans are planted.

Winter wheat for Indiana is 96 percent headed and 27 percent mature.

Source: USDA