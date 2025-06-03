Indiana Crops: 86 Percent of Corn, 81 Percent Soybeans Planted

Indiana’s planting progress is nearing completion with 86 percent of the state’s corn and 81 percent of Indiana’s soybeans now in the ground according to USDA.

That compares to last week’s report, which showed that 76 percent of corn and 71 soybeans had been planted.

Corn planting progress is behind the five-year average page of 90 percent. Indiana’s soybeans have also fallen behind the five-year average of 83 percent.

70 percent of Indiana’s corn has emerged, while 63 percent of the state’s soybeans have emerged.

Indiana’s corn crop is rated 70 percent in good-to-excellent condition. 69 percent of the state’s soybeans are rated good-to-excellent.

Across the entirety of the U.S., corn planting is 93 percent completed, while soybean planting is 84 percent completed.

There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 1 according to USDA’s National Association of Statistic Service (NASS).

Winter wheat is 79 percent headed. 74 percent of Indiana’s winter wheat crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Source: USDA.