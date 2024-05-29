Indiana Crops: 73 Percent of Corn, 69 Percent of Soybeans Planted

73 percent of Indiana’s corn and 69 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted according to USDA. That compares to 54 percent for corn and 49 percent for soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Planting progress for corn is now ahead of its five-year average of 71 percent, as well as soybeans, which are also above that average of 60 percent.

The national average has 83 percent of U.S. corn planted, while 68 percent of soybeans are planted.

“A drier, hot week gave Indiana farmers an opportunity to make good planting progress and harvest hay. However, some areas were still too wet to plant due to isolated heavy rainfall,” said Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA NASS Indiana Field Office.

50 percent of the corn crop and 45 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have now emerged.

Winter wheat jointing for Indiana is at 97 percent and 83 percent is headed.

Source: USDA