Indiana Crops: 71 Percent of Corn, Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent

A corn field in front of Union Chapel Methodist Church south of St. Paul in Decatur County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana’s corn and soybean crops are both rated at 71 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report.

This week’s percentages reflect a one-point drop for the state’s corn. However, the weekly rating remains unchanged for Indiana soybeans.

The winter wheat crop is rated at 79 percent good-to-excellent condition—also unchanged from last week.

Across the entirety of the U.S., corn is at 72 percent good-to-excellent, the nation’s soybeans are 70 percent good-to-excellent, and the overall U.S. wheat rating is at 49 percent good-to-excellent.

“The week was dry with hot weather, resulting in topsoil that quickly dried. However, crop conditions remained stable, as irrigation helped to reduce crop stress. Corn and soybean planting was wrapping up on schedule, with farmers shifting their focus to applying herbicides and side-dressing nitrogen,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 69.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.6 degrees below normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 0.33 inches, 0.69 inches below normal. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 16,” says Warenski.

In terms of planting, Indiana’s corn is 97 percent planted and 92 percent has emerged. The state’s soybean crop is 95 percent planted and 88 emerged. All planting percentages are above their respective five-year averages.

Winter wheat is 63 percent mature with 13 percent already harvested.

Source: USDA