Indiana Crops: 70 Percent of Corn, Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

A corn field and farm north of Needham in Johnson County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Both corn and soybean crops in Indiana are rated 70 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Across the rest of the U.S., 70 percent of the nation’s corn crop is rated good-to-excellent, while 68-percent of the nation’s soybean crop is good-to-excellent.

“A hot, dry week left some fields in need of rain,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office. “Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 76 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.”

“The average temperature for the week was 77.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5.9 degrees above normal for the state. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.86 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.40 inches, 0.59 inches below normal. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 19. An unusually hot week swept through much of the state drying out formerly soggy fields leaving some counties in need of rain.”

“Corn and soybean emergence was nearing completion. Winter wheat was maturing slightly behind the five-year average.”

“Hot, dry conditions made for excellent hay harvesting weather. High heat indexes mildly stressed livestock and caused pasture conditions to decline somewhat from the previous week. Other activities for the week included as-needed replanting of crops, herbicide spraying, fertilizing, and livestock maintenance,” says Warenski.

Source: USDA Indiana Crop Weather Report, June 21, 2022.