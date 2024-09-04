Indiana Crops: 68 Percent of Corn, Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent

Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana’s corn and soybean crops are both rated at 68 percent good-to-excellent, according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report.

Last week, the state’s corn and soybeans were both rated at 71 percent good-to-excellent.

Across the U.S., 65 percent of the nation’s corn and soybean crops are both rated in good-to-excellent condition.

89 percent of Indiana’s corn is in the dough stage, 61 percent is dented, and 12 percent is now mature—all of which are well above their respective five-year averages.

Meanwhile, 94 percent of Indiana’s soybeans are setting pods and 15 percent are dropping leaves, which are also both above their five-year averages.

Source: USDA