Indiana Crops: 67 Percent of Corn, 70 Percent of Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent

Despite an abnormally hot and humid week, adequate soil moisture levels brought continued improvement to Indiana’s crop condition ratings.

Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 67 percent good-to-excellent, while the state’s soybeans are at 70 percent good-to-excellent according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report.

This week’s percentages represent a one-percentage point increase for corn and a two-percentage point increase for soybeans—which were rated at 66 and 68 percent respectively last week.

In addition, 82 percent of Indiana’s corn is now in the dough stage and 32 percent is now dented.

For Indiana’s soybeans, 95 percent are blooming and 88 percent are now setting pods.

Across the U.S., 56 percent of corn is rated good-to-excellent, while 58 percent of the nation’s soybeans are rated good-to-excellent.

“Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 73 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 78.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 6.4 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 3.53 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.46 inches, 0.22 inches below normal. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 27,” says Warenski.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 50 percent good-to-excellent.

Source: USDA.