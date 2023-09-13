Indiana Crops: 65 Percent of Corn, Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent

Crop conditions remained stable for many throughout Indiana despite a lack of much needed rainfall.

Indiana’s corn and soybean crops are both rated at 65 percent good-to-excellent, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report.

This week’s percentages represent a one-percentage point drop for both corn and soybeans—which were rated at 66 percent last week.

Across the entirety of the U.S., corn and soybeans are rated at 52 percent good-to-excellent.

In addition, 96 percent of corn is now in the dough stage, 70 percent is now dented and 12 percent is mature.

For soybeans, 96 percent are setting pods and 19 percent are dropping leaves.

“Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 52 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 71.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.4 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 0.90 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.29 inches, 0.30 inches below normal. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 10.” says Warenski.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 42 percent good-to-excellent.

Source: USDA

Corn crops in early September near Kelsay Farms in Johnson County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.