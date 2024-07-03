Indiana Crops: 65 Percent of Corn, 64 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent

Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 65 percent good-to-excellent, while the state’s soybeans are rated at 64 according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report.

This week’s percentages reflect a two-point increase for corn and a three-point increase for soybeans.

77 percent of the winter wheat in Indiana is rated in good-to-excellent condition—seven percentage points higher from last week.

Across the entirety of the U.S., corn and soybeans are both rated at 67 percent good-to-excellent.

“Much-needed rainfall combined with cooler weather alleviated dry conditions across much of Indiana,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 74.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.3 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 1.16 inches, 0.18 inches above normal. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 30,” says Warenski.

Seven percent of Indiana’s corn is silking. Meanwhile, 15 percent of the state’s soybean crop is blooming and one percent is setting pods.

Winter wheat is 92 percent mature with 64 percent already harvested.

Source: USDA