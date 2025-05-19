Indiana Crops: 64 Percent of Corn, 59 Percent Soybeans Planted

So far this spring, 64 percent of Indiana’s corn and 59 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted according to USDA.

That compares to last week’s report, which showed that 45 percent of corn and 41 soybeans had been planted.

Corn planting progress is above the five-year average page of 62 percent, while Indiana’s soybeans are well ahead of the five-year average of 52 percent.

39 percent of Indiana’s corn has emerged, while 32 percent of the state’s soybeans have emerged.

Across the entirety of the U.S., corn planting is 78 percent completed, while soybean planting is 66 percent completed.

There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 18 according USDA’s National Association of Statistic Service (NASS).

Winter wheat jointing is at 89 percent, while 51 percent is headed. 73 percent of Indiana’s winter wheat crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Source: USDA