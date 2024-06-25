Indiana Crops: 63 Percent of Corn, 61 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent

A corn field near Smithland in Shelby County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 63 percent good-to-excellent, while the state’s soybeans are rated at 61 percent good-to-excellent according to USDA.

This week’s percentages reflect an eight-point drop for corn and a ten-point drop for soybeans.

Across the entire U.S., corn is rated at 69 percent good-to-excellent, while soybeans are at 67 percent.

Winter wheat condition is at 70 percent of the crop rated in good-to-excellent condition—nine percentage points lower from last week.

“A second week of below-average precipitation levels resulted in signs of crop stress in some parts of Indiana,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 8.6 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 0.62 inches, 0.27 inches below normal. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 23,” says Warenski.

Indiana’s corn is 97 percent emerged and one percent is silking. The state’s soybean crop is 95 percent emerged and three percent blooming.

Winter wheat is 81 percent mature with 39 percent already harvested.

Source: USDA