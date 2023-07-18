Indiana Crops: 60 Percent of Corn and Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent

Indiana’s corn and soybean conditions have improved significantly over the past several weeks as much of the state continues to see timely rains.

The state’s corn and soybean crops are both rated at 60 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report.

This week’s percentages are up from last week’s ratings of 53 percent good-to-excellent for corn and 55 percent for soybeans.

In addition, 40 percent of Indiana’s corn is silking, while four percent of corn is now in the dough stage. For soybeans, 42 percent are blooming and nine percent are now setting pods.

“Topsoil moisture levels decreased slightly from the previous week, with 64 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 73.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.2 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.71 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.82 inches, 0.11 inches below normal. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 16,” says Warenski.

Indiana’s winter wheat is 89 percent harvested.

Source: USDA.