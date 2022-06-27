Indiana Crops: 59 Percent of Corn, 61 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

A corn field and farm north of Needham, Indiana in Johnson County. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana’s corn crop is rated at 59 percent good-to-excellent, while Indiana’s soybeans are 61 percent good-to-excellent, according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, June 26, 2022. Both corn and soybeans were rated at 70 percent good-to-excellent for the previous week.

Across the rest of the U.S., 67 percent of the nation’s corn crop is rated good-to-excellent, slipping from 70 percent the week before. The nation’s soybean crop is at 65 percent good-to-excellent, a drop from 68 percent the prior week.

“Another hot and dry week raised concerns for crop conditions throughout the state,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office. “Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with only 42 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.”

“The average temperature for the week was 74.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.9 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.00 to 0.88 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.28 inches, 0.61 inches below normal. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 26,” said Warenski.

“Dry weather continued last week causing corn and soybeans to show signs of stress due to lack of moisture in some areas.”

“The dry conditions pushed winter wheat towards maturity, surpassing the five-year average, and harvest was well underway. Hay harvest pushed forward, but the dry conditions slowed growth in hay fields and pastures. The high heat indexes caused concern for livestock producers. Other activities for the week included spraying herbicides, mowing roadsides, hauling grain, and certifying acres,” according to Warenski.

Source: USDA Indiana Crop Weather Report, June 27, 2022.