Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn and Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, Aug. 28. The percent is unchanged for corn from the previous week. Eighty-eight percent of the state’s corn crop is in the dough stage and 37 percent is dented. Two percent of the state’s corn crop is mature.

Indiana’s soybeans are also rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent, which is down one percent from the previous week. The USDA says 90 percent of the state’s soybeans are setting pods.

Across the rest of the U.S., 54 percent of the nation’s corn crop is rated good-to-excellent, which is a drop of one percent from the week before. The nation’s soybean crop is at 57 percent good-to-excellent, which is unchanged from the previous week.

“Many growers were hoping for additional rain as crops inched closer to maturity,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office. “Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 57 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.”

“The average temperature for the week was 71.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.1 degrees below normal for the state. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 0.75 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.09 inches, 0.71 inches below normal. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 28,” says Warenski.

“Sparse and sporadic rainfall led to the utilization of irrigation systems throughout much of the state. Many farmers hope for additional precipitation to bolster soybean pod setting progress. Corn dented progress continued behind its five-year average and some producers have begun harvesting corn for silage,” according to Warenski.

“Third and fourth cuttings of hay were taken where regrowth was considered adequate. Livestock enjoyed mild temperatures and decent pasture conditions. Pasture conditions remained unchanged from the previous week with 46 percent of pasture rated in good to excellent condition. Other activities for the week included irrigation system maintenance, tomato and onion harvesting, herbicide spraying, and fungicide spraying,” says Warenski.”

