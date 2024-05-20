Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn, 49 Percent of Soybeans Planted

54 percent of Indiana’s corn and 49 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted according to USDA. That compares to 36 percent for corn and 34 percent for soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Planting progress for corn is still below its five-year average of 57 percent, but soybeans are above that average, which is 46 percent.

Thirty percent of the corn crop and 27 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have now emerged.

Winter wheat jointing for Indiana is at 94 percent and 65 percent is headed.

Source: USDA