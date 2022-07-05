Indiana Crops: 48 Percent of Corn, 50 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

A corn field across State Road 9 from Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church in Hancock County south of Greenfield, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana’s corn crop is rated at 48 percent good-to-excellent, while Indiana’s soybeans are 50 percent good-to-excellent, according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, July 3, 2022. That is a drop from 59 percent for corn and 60 percent for soybeans from the previous week.

Across the rest of the U.S., 64 percent of the nation’s corn crop is rated good-to-excellent, a decrease from 67 percent the week before. The nation’s soybean crop is at 63 percent good-to-excellent, slipping from 65 percent the prior week.

“Farmers were universal in their call for rain to help maintain crop

yield potential,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office. “Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with only 28 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus. Corn and soybean fields continued to show signs of stress due to lack of precipitation.”

“The average temperature for the week was 72.6 degrees

Fahrenheit, 0.7 degrees below normal for the State. The amount

of rainfall varied from 0.00 to 0.65 inches over the week. The

statewide average precipitation was 0.28 inches, 0.83 inches

below normal. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the

week ending July 3,” said Warenski

“Warm weather and dry conditions spurred wheat and

hay harvest progress. Pastures were reportedly drying out in much of the State with 46 percent of pasture rated in good to excellent condition. Other activities for the week included maintaining irrigation systems, hay harvesting, and herbicide spraying,” according to Warenski.

Source: USDA Indiana Crop Weather Report, July 5, 2022.