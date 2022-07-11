Indiana Crops: 47 Percent of Corn, 49 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

A horse barn and corn field west of Shelbyville in Shelby County, Indiana. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana’s corn crop is rated at 47 percent good-to-excellent, while Indiana’s soybeans are 49 percent good-to-excellent, according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, July 10, 2022. That is a drop from 48 percent for corn and 50 percent for soybeans from the previous week.

Across the rest of the U.S., 64 percent of the nation’s corn crop is rated good-to-excellent, a decrease from 67 percent the week before. The nation’s soybean crop is at 62 percent good-to-excellent, slipping from 63 percent the prior week.

“Despite rain last week, which provided a brief respite to very dry conditions, many Indiana farms were still in need of precipitation,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office. “Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 51 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus. The average temperature for the week was 77.1 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.1 degrees above normal for the State.

“The amount of rainfall varied from 0.18 to 4.30 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.63 inches, 0.85 inches above normal. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 10. Rainfall varied greatly throughout the State. By week’s end, some counties remained in dire need of rain while others reported ponding in fields.”

“For most, rain prevented further stress damage to crops, but more rain was deemed necessary to maintain crop condition and progress. Corn silking remained behind the five-year average. Soybean blooming progress continued behind the five-year average,” said Warenski

“Winter wheat harvest was in full swing. Pasture conditions fell from the previous week with 37 percent of pasture rated in good to excellent condition. Supplemental hay was used by some if pasture conditions were deemed unsatisfactory. Other activities for the week included roadside mowing, county fair preparations, and irrigation system maintenance,” according to Warenski.

Source: USDA Indiana Crop Weather Report, July 11, 2022.