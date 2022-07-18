Indiana Crops: 45 Percent of Corn, 46 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

Corn getting rain near Pierceton in Kosciusko County. Photo: Gary Truitt / Hoosier Ag Today.

Even though much of the state has recently received rain, it hasn’t been enough to improve the rating of Indiana’s corn and soybean crops.

The corn crop across Indiana is now rated at 45 percent good-to-excellent, while Indiana’s soybeans are 46 percent good-to-excellent, according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, July 17, 2022. That is a drop from 47 percent for corn and 49 percent for soybeans from the previous week.

Indiana’s crop ratings are far below the national average. Across the rest of the U.S., 64 percent of the nation’s corn crop is rated good-to-excellent, which is the same percent as the week before. The nation’s soybean crop is at 61 percent good-to-excellent, a one-point drop from the prior week.

“Hit or miss rainfall did little to relieve overall dry conditions,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office. “Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 51 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus. The average temperature for the week was 77.1 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.1 degrees above normal for the State.

“Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 49 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus. The average temperature for the week was 73.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.0 degree below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.10 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.67 inches, 0.20 inches below normal. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 17,” said Warenski.

“Scattered rain showers offered temporary relief for some. More rain is needed to maintain crop condition and spur further crop developmental progress.”

“Winter wheat harvest neared completion this past week. Second cuttings of alfalfa and other hay were in full swing. Many pastures throughout the State were showing signs of stress with only 36% of pasture rated in good to excellent condition. Hay was utilized to supplement drying pastures as necessary. Other activities for the week included irrigation system maintenance and fair preparations,” according to Warenski.

Source: USDA Indiana Crop Weather Report: July 18, 2022.