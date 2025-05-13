Indiana Crops: 45 Percent of Corn, 41 Percent Soybeans Planted

So far this spring, 45 percent of Indiana’s corn and 41 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted according to USDA.

That compares to last week’s report, which showed that 26 percent of corn and 25 soybeans had been planted.

Corn planting progress is above the five-year average page of 42 percent, while Indiana’s soybeans are well ahead of the five-year average of 34 percent.

19 percent of Indiana’s corn has emerged, while 14 percent of the state’s soybeans have emerged.

Across the entirety of the U.S., corn planting is 62 percent completed, while soybean planting is 48 percent completed.

There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 11 according to Nathaniel Warenski with USDA’s National Association of Statistic Service (NASS).

Winter wheat jointing is at 78 percent, while 31 percent is headed. 71 percent of Indian’s winter wheat crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

