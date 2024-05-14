Indiana Crops: 36 Percent of Corn, 34 Percent of Soybeans Planted

Thirty-six percent of Indiana’s corn and 34 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted according to USDA. That compares to 20 percent for both corn and soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Planting progress for corn is still below its five-year average of 39 percent, but soybeans remain above that average, which is 30 percent.

Fifteen percent of the corn crop and 14 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have now emerged.

“Some areas of the State saw ideal planting and germinating conditions, while others received heavy rains and high winds which prevented fieldwork,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 63.3 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.2 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 1.26 inches, 0.34 inches above normal. There were 3.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 12,” according to Warenski.

Winter wheat jointing for Indiana is at 88 percent and 46 percent is headed.

Source: USDA