Indiana Crops: 26 Percent of Corn, 25 Percent Soybeans Planted

So far this spring, 26 percent of Indiana’s corn and 25 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted as of May 4, according to USDA.

That compares to ten percent for both corn and soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Corn planting progress is now slightly above the five-year average of 25 percent, while Indiana’s soybeans are well ahead of the five-year pace of 20 percent.

Six percent of Indiana’s corn has emerged, while only two percent of the state’s soybeans have emerged.

Across the entirety of the U.S., corn planting is 40 completed, while soybean planting is 30 completed.

There were 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 4 according to Nathaniel Warenski with USDA’s National Association of Statistic Service (NASS).

Winter wheat jointing is at 64 percent, while 12 percent is headed. 69 percent of Indian’s winter wheat crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Source: USDA