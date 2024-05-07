Indiana Crops: 20 Percent of Corn, Soybeans Planted

Twenty percent of Indiana’s corn and soybeans have been planted across the state according to USDA. That compares to eight percent for both corn and soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Planting progress for both corn is still below the five-year average of 24 percent, but soybeans are now above the five-year average, which is 18 percent.

Six percent of both corn and soybeans have now emerged.

“Exceptionally warm weather bolstered winter wheat crop progress, and many Indiana farmers made planting progress where field conditions allowed,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 67.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 11.7 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 1.09 inches, 0.13 inches above normal. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 5,” according to Warenski.

Winter wheat jointing for Indiana is at 79 percent compared to 61 percent from last week. Twenty-three percent is headed.

Source: USDA