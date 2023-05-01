Indiana Crops: 20 Percent of Corn, 18 Percent of Soybeans Planted, Says USDA

Planting progress has been plugging along despite below normal temperatures, as 20 percent of Indiana’s corn and 18 percent of soybeans have been planted so far across the state according to the USDA’s weekly crop progress report. That’s a jump from nine percent of corn and eight percent of soybeans planted from last week’s report.

Corn and soybean planting progress continued ahead of their respective five-year averages. The USDA is reporting that one percent of the state’s corn crop has already emerged, while Indiana’s soybean crop has yet to emerge.

“Soil moisture levels remained unchanged from the previous week, with 88 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” says Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 48.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 6.5 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.45 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.78 inches, 0.08 inches below normal. There were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 30,” according to Warenski.

“Winter wheat jointing progress also continued ahead of its five-year average with 75 percent of the crop rated in good to excellent condition,” added Warenski.

Source: USDA