Indiana Crops: 10 Percent of Corn and Soybeans Planted

So far this spring, 10 percent of Indiana’s corn and 10 percent of the state’s soybeans have been planted as of April 27, according to USDA.

That compares to two percent of corn and three percent of soybeans planted from the previous week.

Corn planting progress across the state is below the five-year average of 13 percent, but Indiana’s soybeans are currently on par with its five-year average.

There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 27 according to Nathaniel Warenski, Indiana Statistician with USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Services (NASS).

Winter wheat jointing is at 50 percent, while four percent is headed. 70 percent of Indian’s winter wheat crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Source: USDA