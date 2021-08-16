Indiana Crop Progress Conditions Slip Again

In the latest Crop Progress report from USDA, Indiana corn and soybeans each dropped two points on their good-to-excellent ratings from last week. Indiana corn is now rated 72% good-to-excellent while Indiana soybeans are rated at 68%.

Nationally, corn is rated 62% good-to-excellent and soybeans are rated 57%.

Sporadic rains did little to relieve dry fields, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 69 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 76.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.7 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.01 to 4.02 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.85 inches. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 15.

Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers did little to relieve the

drying soil conditions. More rain was needed to support pod

development in soybeans, promote grain fill in corn, and combat

premature cornstalk deterioration. Sudden death and white mold

were becoming more of a concern for soybeans growing in areas

with a tendency to pond. Despite disease and developmental

concerns, corn and soybean conditions remained mostly stable

from the previous week with 72 percent of corn and 68 percent of

soybeans rated in good to excellent condition.

Irrigation systems were utilized across much of the State to help combat drying soil moisture supplies. Pastures deteriorated slightly with 52 percent rated in good to excellent condition, down 3 percentage points from last week. Livestock that experienced pasture shortages were fed supplemental hay and remained in good condition. Activities for the week included marketing hay, attending field days, spraying crops, harvesting market produce, and baling hay where possible.

Source: USDA NASS Indiana Field Office