Indiana Corn, Soybean Planting Behind Five-Year Average Pace

Continued soil wetness last week meant limited fieldwork for farmers across the state. In USDA’s Monday Crop Progress report, Indiana corn and soybean planting progress is at 2%.

The five-year average pace for Indiana corn is 5% and for soybeans 3%.

At the national level, corn and soybean planting is ahead of the five-year average pace. Corn planting is 12% complete while soybeans are 8% complete.

For our neighbors to the west, planting progress is moving along at a nice clip. Illinois has 11% of their corn crop in the ground and 11% of their soybean crop too. Iowa has 13% of their corn planted and 8% of their soybeans.

Nathaniel Warenski, USDA NASS Indiana Statistician, says Indiana’s winter wheat crop conditions improved from last week, with 77 percent of the crop rated good to excellent. Winter wheat progress has been bolstered by the ample rainfall and warm temperatures, remaining ahead of the five-year average.