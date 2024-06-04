Indiana Corn, Soybean Planting Ahead of 5-Year Pace

In USDA’s Monday Crop Progress Report, Indiana State Statistician Nathanial Warenski says favorable planting conditions allowed corn and soybean planting progress to continue ahead of their respective five-year averages. Indiana corn is 83% planted, jumping from 73% last week. Indiana soybeans are 81% complete, jumping 10% from a week ago.

Nationally, 91% of corn is in the ground and 78% of soybeans are planted.

This week marks the first time this year that crop conditions are provided for Indiana corn and soybeans. Indiana corn and soybeans are both rated 71% good to excellent and only 6% poor to very poor. Nationally, 64% of corn is rated good to excellent.

Other items of note from Warenski, winter wheat headed neared completion. Winter wheat condition was stable, but growers remained concerned about wet field conditions precipitating disease. Livestock enjoyed thriving pasture conditions with 77 percent of pastures rated in good to excellent condition. Hay cutting progressed slightly ahead of schedule compared to previous years. Other activities for the week included spraying herbicides, fertilizer applications, mowing roadsides, and harvesting asparagus.