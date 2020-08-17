Indiana Corn, Soybean Conditions Remain Steady, Development Pushed Forward

Warm temperatures and moderate rainfall aided crop development last week, though high winds caused crop damage in some parts of the state, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office.

The northern and central parts of the state saw below average precipitation, while the south saw precipitation levels well above average. Overall, soil moisture levels decreased slightly from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 74.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.1 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.34 inches to 3.54 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.03 inches. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 16.

High winds from a derecho storm system stretching across the Midwest caused some damage to fields in the northern part of Indiana, but most of the state remained unscathed. Crop development pushed forward thanks to the warm temperatures and adequate moisture.

Corn in the dough stage was ahead of the five-year average, though the percent dented ended the week slightly behind schedule. The percent of soybeans setting pods was also ahead of the five-year average.

Mid-week breaks in the rain allowed for hay harvest to progress in some areas, and third cuttings ending the week ahead of the five-year average.

Harvests of vegetables, fruit, and mint were also underway last week.

Livestock were reported in good condition with adequate hay supplies. Other activities for the week included fungicide applications, mowing roadsides, and field scouting.