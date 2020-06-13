Indiana Corn, Soybean Checkoffs Hosting Ag Policy Webinar with Rep. Banks
The Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Board are hosting a lunch break webinar Tuesday June 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. to provide an update on the checkoff.
Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN 3rd District) will join as a special guest to discuss ag policy issues important to your operation.
Webinar information will be distributed at 11:30 Tuesday June 16.
To register, click here.
