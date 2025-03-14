Indiana Corn Marketing Council Seeking Candidates for Board of Directors

The Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC), the state’s corn checkoff program, is seeking candidates to serve on its Board of Directors. Four veteran board directors will finish nine years of service to the state’s corn farmers in 2025, which creates an opportunity for new farmer-leaders to influence the management of checkoff funds.

Hoosier farmers interested in directing Indiana’s corn checkoff investments may now petition to run for one of the five seats up for election. ICMC manages the corn checkoff investments with the goal of supporting and growing Indiana’s corn industry.

“Since the Indiana corn checkoff was created, Hoosier corn growers have benefitted from the volunteer leadership of those who have served on the ICMC board,” said ICMC President Tim Gauck, who is also a Decatur County farmer. “The corn checkoff relies on farmers to fill these leadership positions to help the Indiana corn industry remain strong and effective. New perspectives and ideas will help our corn research and promotion efforts.”

Board members direct the promotional, educational and research activities funded by the corn checkoff. Some of the board’s priorities include increased ethanol use, improved transportation infrastructure, on-farm research, livestock promotion and expanding international exports.

To run for an ICMC director seat, Indiana corn farmers must be at least 18 years old, a registered Indiana voter and a resident in the appropriate district. All farmers who submit a valid petition by June 1, 2025, will be listed as a candidate on the election ballot. Farmers seeking a board position must show proof of paying a corn assessment within the past two years.

All petitions should be sent to Amber Myers, ICMC board leadership manager, at [email protected], or by mail to 8425 Keystone Crossing, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Voting takes place at Purdue Cooperative Extension Service county offices from Aug. 11-15 or by absentee ballot, which will be made available in July.

Here is the breakdown of each district:

District 1 – The counties of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Pulaski, Jasper, White, Benton and Newton. (Open Seat)

District 4 – The counties of Warren, Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Putnam, Owen, Clay, Vigo, Parke, Vermillion and Fountain. (Open Seat)

District 7 – The counties of Sullivan, Greene, Daviess, Martin, Knox, Dubois, Pike, Gibson, Warrick, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Posey. (Open Seat)

Two statewide At-Large seats, representing all Indiana counties, are up for election.

Farmers can access all necessary forms at www.incornandsoy.org/ICMCelection or by calling the ICMC office at 1-800-735-0195. Forms are also available at all Purdue Cooperative Extension Service county offices.

Newly elected directors will begin a three-year term Oct. 1. ICMC directors can serve three consecutive full terms or a total of nine consecutive years. For more information about Indiana Corn Marketing Council, visit www.incornandsoy.org.

Source: Indiana Corn Marketing Council.