Indiana Corn Marketing Council Calls for Farmers to Run for Director Seats

Indiana farmers interested in directing the state’s corn checkoff investments may now petition to run for one of the five seats up for election this year with the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC).

The organization will host elections for Board of Director positions in Districts 3, 6 and 9—as well as two statewide at-large seats.

To run for an ICMC director seat, Indiana corn farmers must be at least 18 years old, a registered Indiana voter and a resident in the appropriate district. All farmers who submit a valid petition by June 30, 2023 will be listed as a candidate on the election ballot. Voting will take place at Purdue Cooperative Extension Service offices in August.

One seat is open in each of Districts 3, 6 and 9. Two statewide, at-large seats are also open. Newly elected directors will begin a three-year term Oct. 1, 2023. ICMC directors can serve three consecutive full terms or a total of nine consecutive years.

Here is the breakdown of each district:

District 3 includes the counties of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen, Huntington, Wells and Adams. Jerry Osterholt of Roanoke, Ind., represents this district.

District 6 includes the counties of Blackford, Jay, Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Wayne, Fayette and Union. Ron Hensley of Daleville, Ind., represents this district.

District 9 includes the counties of Franklin, Jennings, Jefferson, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Clark, Switzerland and Scott. John Adam Jr. of Sellersburg, Ind., represents this district.

The two at-large incumbents are Tim Gauck of Greensburg, Ind., and Susan Brocksmith of Vincennes, Ind.

“For many years, corn growers in Indiana have benefitted from the volunteer leadership of those who have served on the ICMC board,” said ICMC President Paul Hodgen, a Roachdale, Ind., farmer. “We rely on farmers to fill these leadership positions to help the Indiana corn industry remain strong and effective. New perspectives and ideas will help our corn research and promotion efforts.”

ICMC was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2007 to promote the interests of corn growers in the state and to manage corn checkoff funds. Led by a board of 17 voting directors who guide corn checkoff funds on behalf of more than 20,000 Indiana corn farmers, ICMC aids corn farmers through its strategic initiatives of market development; environmental, social and economic sustainability; value creation and producer engagement.

Farmers can download any necessary forms at www.incorn.org/elections or by sending an email to ICMC Board Leadership Manager Amber Myers at [email protected] or by calling 1-800-735-0195. Forms are also available at all Purdue County Extension offices.

Click HERE for more details about the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.