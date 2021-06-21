Indiana Corn and Soybeans 70% Good to Excellent

Indiana corn and soybean condition ratings decreased from last week. Both Indiana corn and soybeans are rated 70% good to excellent, a 3% drop for each from last week.

Nationally, 65% of the corn crop is rated good to excellent, a 3% drop from a week ago. 60% of soybeans are rated good to excellent, a 2% drop from last week.

A dry week that ended in intense weekend storms did not slow

corn and soybean emergence, according to Nathanial Warenski,

State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Soil

moisture levels decreased slightly from the previous week, with

79 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 72.2 degrees

Fahrenheit, 0.1 degrees above normal for the State. The amount

of rainfall varied from 0.00 to 3.29 inches over the week. The

statewide average precipitation was 1.41 inches. There were 5.1

days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 20.

State-wide weekend storms brought an end to a dry week. Irrigation systems were utilized early in the week across much of the state to help maintain stable crop conditions. Heavy rain,

moderate wind speeds, and hail showers during the weekend

caused minor crop damage and wheat lodging for some. Nearly

all corn and soybeans have finished emerging statewide. Both

corn and soybean progress remained ahead of their respective

five-year averages. Wheat harvesting began in some parts of the

State. First cuttings of hay and alfalfa are nearing completion.

Pasture conditions declined slightly from last week with 68

percent of pastures rated in good to excellent condition. A small

part of western Indiana experienced a minor earthquake.

Activities for the week included hay harvesting, corn top dressing,

tomato harvesting, roadside mowing, and corn seedling blight

surveillance.

Source: USDA NASS Indiana Field Office