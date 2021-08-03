Indiana Corn and Soybean Ratings Increase

In USDA’s Monday Crop Progress report, Indiana corn is rated 76% good-to-excellent, up 3% from last week. The national good-to-excellent rating fell 2 points to 62%, led by a five-point loss in Nebraska and 3-point loss in Iowa (to 62%).

Indiana soybeans were rated 72% good-to-excellent, a 4% jump from last week. Nationally, beans are rated 60% good-to-excellent.

Warm, dry weather relieved overly saturated fields and spurred field work, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 81 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 74.0 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.4 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.05 to 1.68 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.81 inches. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 1.

Dry weather made for exceptional field working conditions and helped dry saturated fields. Corn silking progressed ahead of its five-year average and dough progress remained on schedule. Both soybean blooming and setting pods progressed ahead of their respective five-year averages. Double crop soybeans were emerging and exhibiting vigorous growth.

Ideal weather conditions allowed for second and third cuttings of alfalfa and hay to be taken when possible. Although heat indexes were high, livestock was reported to be in good condition. Parts of the State witnessed tornados. Activities for the week included weed spraying, state fair activities, potato harvesting, roadside mowing, and aerial fungicide applications.

Source: Nathanial Warenski, USDA NASS Indiana Field Office