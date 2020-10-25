Indiana Corn and Soybean Checkoff Organizations Roll Out New Strategic Plan

The Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council have rolled out their new strategic plan for the next three years. The strategic focus areas for both organizations include market development, sustainability, value creation, and producer engagement.

Putnam County farmer and ISA Director Mark Legan explains that supporting initiatives that increase livestock and meat exports will help move the soybean pile and create market development.

“Livestock and poultry are the number one market for soybeans in the form of soybean meal. Pork exports alone add almost 10 percent to the value of a bushel of soybeans.”

Dekalb County farmer and ICMC director Sarah Delbecq says while they want to expand market access for existing products, they also want to develop new value-added markets and products.

Delbecq says some examples of that include, “High oleic soybeans that lots of growers have adopted and oils that are getting used in schools, the PoreShield concrete sealer, there’s motor oil…both of those products use soybeans. Then there’s all of the things that have come out of the 26 years of the Purdue Soybean Innovation contest.

“So, there’s new ideas coming constantly. It’s just a question of how you take that idea and scale it up and get it to the market.”

Click the links for more on the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council strategic plan.