Indiana Corn 63% Good to Excellent, Soybeans 62%

In their weekly Crop Progress report, USDA has pegged Indiana corn at 63% good to excellent and Hoosier soybeans at 62%. This compares to the national rating of 68% for both corn and soybeans.

Indiana corn silking is at 13%, slightly ahead of the five-year average. Soybeans blooming in Indiana is at 21%, behind the five-year average pace of 24%. 2% of Hoosier soybeans are setting pods.

Winter wheat harvest is slightly behind schedule in Indiana with 59% harvested. Indiana winter wheat is rated 69% good to excellent.